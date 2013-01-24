Home
Overall Rating / 5
    These wired in-ear headphones let you keep the music fresh while you rock your style. You get punchy bass, a bold look, and a comfortable in-ear fit. Need to use your phone’s voice assistant? Just press the in-line remote. See all benefits

    These wired in-ear headphones let you keep the music fresh while you rock your style. You get punchy bass, a bold look, and a comfortable in-ear fit. Need to use your phone’s voice assistant? Just press the in-line remote. See all benefits

    These wired in-ear headphones let you keep the music fresh while you rock your style. You get punchy bass, a bold look, and a comfortable in-ear fit. Need to use your phone’s voice assistant? Just press the in-line remote. See all benefits

      Your music, your color

      • 8.6mm drivers/closed-back

      Punchy bass. Clear sound

      What's life on the go without your favorite tracks? These headphones deliver bold bass from powerful 8.6 mm neodymium drivers, and boast a gold-plated connector.

      Rock your sounds in real comfort

      An ergonomic acoustic tube design and three sizes of interchangeable rubber earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. Enjoy every second of the tunes you love.

      Inline remote. Switch from playlist to calls

      Take a call, pause your playlist-all without touching your smartphone. Great if the bass is just about to kick in and you don't want to miss the best bits.

      Easily wake your phone's voice assistant

      inline remote and you're ready to ask your voice assistant anything. Make calls, send messages, and get answers when you're on the move.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Maximum power input
        10mW
        Frequency response
        20 - 20 000  Hz
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Speaker diameter
        8.6  mm
        Sensitivity
        102dB at 1kHz

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1.2  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        chrome-plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.119  kg
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11036 0
        Height
        6.3  cm
        Length
        17.9  cm
        Nett weight
        0.0441  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.0749  kg
        Width
        8.5  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.097  kg
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11036 3
        Height
        13.9  cm
        Length
        35.2  cm
        Nett weight
        0.3528  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        0.7442  kg
        Width
        18.5  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        Depth
        2.5  cm
        EAN
        48 95229 11036 6
        Gross weight
        0.0335  kg
        Height
        17.3  cm
        Nett weight
        0.0147  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Tare weight
        0.0188  kg
        Width
        5  cm
        Type of shelf placement
        Both

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1.2  cm
        Height
        2.25  cm
        Weight
        0.0147  kg
        Width
        2.3  cm

