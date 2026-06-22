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  • Dynamic bass Dynamic bass Dynamic bass

    In-ear headphones with mic

    TAE1140WT/70

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Dynamic bass

    This in ear headphones boast a comfortable fit and the in-line remote makes it easy to shift from music to call.

    See all benefits

    In-ear headphones with mic

    Similar products

    See all In Ear - Ear Bud Headphones

    Dynamic bass

    Play music and talk

    • Powerful bass
    • Lightweight, in-ear fit
    • 3-button in-line remote
    • 3.5mm connector

    10mm drivers for great sound and powerful bass.

    The powerful 10mm drivers, delivering clear, detailed, and dynamic sound that enhances your listening experience, making them perfect for casual use. Whether you're working out, commuting, or relaxing, the earphone offers excellent sound quality.

    Integrated microphone & call button

    With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

    Perfect in-ear seal blocks out external noise

    Ultra small earphones fit perfectly inside the ear, creating a seal that blocks out external noise.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20-20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      10 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Sensitivity
      98 dB

    • Connectivity

      Connector
      3.5MM
      Microphone
      Built-in microphone

    • Outer Carton

      EAN
      1 48 95229 18339 8

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button
      Call control
      Yes
      Play/Pause
      Yes

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      15  cm
      Packaging type
      Color box
      Width
      5  cm
      Depth
      3  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 18339 1

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      S/M/L

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

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