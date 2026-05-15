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2 year warranty

All series

  • Dynamic bass
  • Dynamic bass

Earbuds headphones with mic

TAE2040BK/70

Dynamic bass

Put on the earbuds of these wired headphones and enjoy a lighter, more comfortable fit and superior sound quality. The earbuds also feature a USB-C connector, making them compatible with devices.

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Play music and talk

Dynamic bass

  • Powerful bass

  • Comfort earbuds

  • 3-button in-line remote

  • USB-C connector

Integrated microphone & call button

With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

Lightweight and slim earbuds style for wearing stability

Built-in mic. Switch from playlist to call in an instant

These great earbuds feature a built-in microphone that lets you switch easily from listening to tunes to taking calls so that you’ll always stay connected no matter what.

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