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2 year warranty

All series

  • Dynamic bass
  • Dynamic bass

In-ear headphones with mic

TAE2140WT/70

Dynamic bass

This in ear headphones boast a comfortable fit and the in-line remote makes it easy to shift from music to call.

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Play music and talk

Dynamic bass

  • Powerful bass

  • Lightweight, in-ear fit

  • 3-button in-line remote

  • USB-C connector

10mm drivers for great sound and powerful bass.

The powerful 10mm drivers, delivering clear, detailed, and dynamic sound that enhances your listening experience, making them perfect for casual use. Whether you're working out, commuting, or relaxing, the earphone offers excellent sound quality.

Integrated microphone & call button

With the integrated microphone and call button you can use this Philips headset for music as well as calls from your mobile phone. Enjoy handsfree calling, while easily accepting and ending calls from your headset.

3-button in-line remote

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