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  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience
  • Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience

GamingWired over-ear gaming headphones

TAG3BK/97

Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience

Meet Evina, Philips' co-branded gaming headphones featuring 50 mm drivers for immersive game sounds. The flexible omnidirectional gaming mic with comfort design ensures crystal-clear and seamless team communication during marathon sessions.

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Immerse Yourself in a Better Gaming Experience

  • Punchy bass with 50 mm drivers

  • Comfy for long listening

  • Omnidirectional gaming mic

  • USB-C + 3.5mm wired connection

Rich sound with 50 mm drivers, closed-back, tuned for gaming

Rich sound with 50 mm drivers, closed-back, tuned for gaming

Dive deep into rich, powerful soundscapes engineered for gaming. Boast 50 mm drivers deliver crisp highs, detailed mids, and punchy bass, while the closed-back design enhances immersion by isolating game audio and focusing the sound directly to your ears.

Omnidirectional mic picks up your voice from all directions

Omnidirectional mic picks up your voice from all directions

Be heard perfectly, every time. The omnidirectional microphone captures your voice naturally from any angle while minimizing background noise. Whether calling out strategies or chatting with friends, your communication remains clear and distraction-free. A dedicated mute button on the left ear cup allows for instant muting whenever needed.

Breathable fabric ear pads provide great comfort

Breathable fabric ear pads provide great comfort

Experience fatigue-free gaming marathons thanks to ultra-soft, breathable fabric ear pads. They gently conform to your ears even after a long time wearing, preventing heat buildup and pressure points, while the breathable fabric cushion delivers a perfectly balanced, weightless fit that adapts to any head shape.

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