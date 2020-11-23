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  • Here comes the bass Here comes the bass Here comes the bass

    Wireless Headphone

    TAH5205BK/00

    Here comes the bass

    Cover your ears and feel that bass! These wireless over-ear headphones boast a BASS boost button for deeper bass at a touch. You get up to 29 hours play time, fast charging, and a rock-solid Bluetooth connection. You won’t miss a beat.

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    Wireless Headphone

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    Here comes the bass

    • 40mm drivers/closed-back
    • Light weight
    • Compact folding
    • Up to 29 hours play time
    Powerful 40 mm neodymium drivers. BASS boost button.

    Powerful 40 mm neodymium drivers. BASS boost button.

    These over-ear headphones boast powerful 40 mm neodymium acoustic drivers that give you crisp sound and rich bass. When you want more, simply press the BASS boost button and you'll feel the difference instantly.

    29 hours play time. USB-C charging.

    29 hours play time. USB-C charging.

    You get up to 29 hours play time from a 2-hour charge via USB-C. If you start running low on power, a quick 15-minute charge will keep the music playing for another 4 hours. The detachable inline cable lets you use these headphones wired, too.

    Lightweight, adjustable cushioned headband.

    Available in stylish matte colorways, these on-ear headphones boast a cushioned headband that's so light you'll barely feel it. The soft ear cups are clearly marked for left/right ears, and can be angled until they feel just right.

    Compact-fold design for easy storage.

    Roll with the bass. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and you're ready to go.

    Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

    Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call? A simple button-press takes care of that. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these earphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      40 mm
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      < 50 mW
      Sensitivity
      90 dB (1K Hz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Wireless
      Yes
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Detachable cable
      Yes
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC
      Type of wireless transmission
      Bluetooth
      Headphone socket
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      21.2  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      18.5  cm
      Gross weight
      1.5  kg
      Height
      26.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 10971 8
      Nett weight
      0.69  kg
      Tare weight
      0.81  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Power

      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Number of batteries
      1 pcs
      Music play time
      29  hour(s)
      Talk time
      21 hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 4 hrs
      Battery weight (Total)
      8.3  g
      Battery capacity(Headphones)
      400  mAh
      Battery life standby time
      166 hr
      Battery type(Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      24  cm
      Packaging type
      Box
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      19.5  cm
      Depth
      5.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 10971 1
      Gross weight
      0.37  kg
      Nett weight
      0.23  kg
      Tare weight
      0.14  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      19.5  cm
      Width
      18.5  cm
      Depth
      4  cm
      Weight
      0.21  kg

    • Accessories

      Audio cable
      3.5mm stereo cable, L=1.2m
      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Foldable design
      Flat / In-ward
      Ear coupling material
      Synthetic leather
      Ear fitting
      Over-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • UPC

      UPC
      8 40063 20092 0

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      Yes
      Voice assistant activation
      Manual
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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    • *Functions availability may vary based on mobile phone compatibility.
    • Battery life of playtime is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.

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