2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAH5255BK/97
Here comes the amazing sound
On your ears and feel that plentiful layers of sound! These wireless headphones provide you AAC audio code, more clear and more amazing. Classic metal painting brings you exquisite life. You get up to 29 hours play time.
40mm drivers/closed-back
Bluetooth®
Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call? A simple button-press takes care of that. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these earphones remember the last devices they were paired with.
Reviews