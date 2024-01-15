Search terms

EN
ID
  • Immerse freely Immerse freely Immerse freely

    Over-ear wireless headphones

    TAH7508WT/97

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Immerse freely

    Work or play, flow through your days with these wireless noise-canceling headphones! Adaptive noise cancellation and a comfy over-ear fit keep you immersed. You get rich, detailed sound, and there’s a low lag setting for games and movies.

    See all benefits

    Available in:

    Over-ear wireless headphones

    Similar products

    See all Headband

    Immerse freely

    • Noise Canceling Pro
    • Lightweight over-ear headphones
    • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
    • Up to 60 hours play time

    Immerse with Noise Canceling Pro

    Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what’s going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.

    Light, comfy, foldable—and stylish!

    The round ear-cup mounts and sleek frame give these over-ear headphones a distinctive sense of style. Memory foam ear-cup cushions keep you comfortable through long listening sessions—and the ear cups fold flat and swivel inward for easy storage in your pocket or bag.

    Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

    You’ll enjoy rich sound from the 40 mm drivers, and good passive noise isolation from the over-ear fit. To enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines without turning up the volume, simply activate Dynamic Bass via the multifunction button or the Philips Headphones app.

    Up to 60 hours play time (45 with noise canceling on)

    You get well over a day of listening even if you have noise cancellation turned on. A full charge takes just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15-minute charge gives you an extra 3 hours. You can also use a USB-C cable to plug into any smart device with a USB-C port.

    Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

    Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

    Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

    Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

    Philips Headphones app. Personalize settings and controls

    Ever forget to turn off your headphones? Set a timer on our companion app and they’ll power down automatically. The app also lets you manage connected devices or turn adaptive noise cancellation off and take control of the levels yourself. Plus, there’s a range of preset sound styles: ‘Voice’ is ideal for podcasts!

    Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

    Music to podcasts, these wireless headphones make the most of the sounds you love! Youll enjoy warm, detailed sound with rich bass from the large drivers, which are tuned to the Philips sound signature.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      7 - 40,000 Hz
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Sensitivity
      96 dB (1k Hz)
      Speaker diameter
      40  mm
      Maximum power input
      30  mW
      Driver type
      Dynamic
      Hi-Res Audio
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.2
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      • SBC
      • AAC
      Headphone socket
      3.5  mm

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      21.6  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      21  cm
      Gross weight
      1.742  kg
      Height
      26.3  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 14022 3
      Nett weight
      1.12  kg
      Tare weight
      0.622  kg

    • Convenience

      Automatic power off
      Yes
      Volume control
      Yes
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      1 pcs
      Talk time
      35 hr
      Charging time
      2 hr  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC on)
      45  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC off)
      60  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 3 hrs
      Battery weight (Total)
      12.4  g
      Battery capacity(Headphones)
      600  mAh
      Battery type(Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer ( built-in )

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      25.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      19.45  cm
      Depth
      6.2  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 14022 6
      Gross weight
      0.5  kg
      Nett weight
      0.303  kg
      Tare weight
      0.197  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      21  cm
      Width
      18.7  cm
      Depth
      5  cm
      Weight
      0.271  kg

    • Accessories

      Audio cable
      3.5mm stereo cable, L=1.2m
      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 500mm

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Foldable design
      Flat/Compact fold
      Ear coupling material
      Fabric
      Ear fitting
      Over-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 mic

    • ANC features

      ANC technology
      Hybrid
      Awareness mode
      Yes
      Microphone for ANC
      4 mic
      ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
      Yes

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Press ANC button
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Exclusive access and promotions

    Tips & tricks

    Philips innovation information for a healthy lifestyle

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.