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2 year warranty

All series

  • Sangat ringan, Suara menggelegar
  • Sangat ringan, Suara menggelegar

1000 seriesHeadphone nirkabel in-ear

TAN1040WT/70

Sangat ringan, Suara menggelegar

Nikmati musik Anda di mana saja. Headphone nirkabel ini menghadirkan suara yang luar biasa, kenyamanan di telinga, dan waktu putar hingga 22 jam.

See all benefits

Sangat ringan, Suara menggelegar

  • Driver 13 mm/desain tertutup

  • Waktu putar 22 jam

  • Pas dan nyaman

Lightweight and slim in ear style for comfortable in-ear fit

So slim neckband is designed to fit everyone, you can barely feel them in your ears.

Secure, flexible, comfortable

Flexible wing tips fit under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. An oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.

Inline remote. Easily switch from playlist to calls

Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.

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