2 year warranty
TAN1040WT/70
Sangat ringan, Suara menggelegar
Nikmati musik Anda di mana saja. Headphone nirkabel ini menghadirkan suara yang luar biasa, kenyamanan di telinga, dan waktu putar hingga 22 jam.
Driver 13 mm/desain tertutup
Waktu putar 22 jam
Pas dan nyaman
So slim neckband is designed to fit everyone, you can barely feel them in your ears.
Flexible wing tips fit under the ridge of your ear, enabling a secure fit and better passive noise isolation. An oval acoustic tube and interchangeable earbud covers enable a comfortable in-ear fit. The flat headphone cable sits comfortably behind your neck whether the earbuds are in or out.
Take a call, pause your playlist. All without touching your smartphone. Smart Bluetooth pairing means these headphones remember the last devices they were paired with.
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