Whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.
AI mic for clear call quality
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
Touch controls. Easy pairing
Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.
Open-ear fit. Light, comfy, secure
These open-ear headphones are so light you'll barely feel them, plus they won't fall off when you get moving.