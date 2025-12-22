2 year warranty
TAQ3120BK/70
Free your ears. Hear it all.
The open-ear wireless headphone let you hear everything that’s going on around you-and your music too.
Open-ear and neckband fit
Long play time
Dengan ruang khusus dan algoritma, teknologi Directional Acoustic mengarahkan musik ke saluran telinga Anda, meminimalkan kebocoran dan getaran, serta mempertahankan detail dan bass. Semua manfaat desain open-ear dengan kualitas suara dan kenyamanan yang lebih baik.
Whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.
These open-ear headphones are so light you'll barely feel them, plus they won't fall off when you get moving.
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