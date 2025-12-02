2 year warranty
LED lightshow
Bass+ and Auracast™
20 hours play time
Wrist strap and splash proof
This compact portable speaker packs a punch for its size with 20 W max (10 W RMS) of rich sound. Twin passive radiators and our exclusive Bass+ technology keep the bass deep and tight—even if you’re listening at lower volumes. There’s also a built-in mic, so if a call comes in you can take it hands-free.
With up to 20 hours play time on a single charge, you can keep the tunes coming all day and into the night. The handy wrist strap makes it easy to carry this speaker, and the IPX5 splash-proof build protects from raindrops and spills. A 30-minute charge gets you 5 hours of play time, and a full recharge takes around 2.5 hours.
Playlists ready? Bluetooth® 5.4 brings you a steady connection for seamless streaming. Multipoint lets you connect to two Bluetooth® devices at the same time, and you can plug a portable music player or a thumb drive into the USB-A port on the speaker.
4.7
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Cazt
02/12/2025
United Kingdom
Great Bluetooth Speaker
I am really impressed with this Bluetooth speaker, it’s really lightweight and is easy to carry using the handle provided. The sound is really good and I love that it lights up with different colours. It is ideal for home, holidays or days out. It is easy to connect to devices but I have found that you have to disconnect to use in different ones. Overall really happy with the speaker.
Pros
Lightweight great sound
Cons
Trouble connecting to different devices without having to keep disconnecting from others
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS2000B Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2025-11-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS2000B Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2025-11-02
Wioleta992
26/11/2025
United Kingdom
Great speaker
Very Nice quality speaker looks high quality and the sound is great, very good r For travelling and keep battery Life long
Pros
Quality
Cons
Battery life
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS2000B Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2024-10-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAS2000B Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2024-10-26
Rossk92
25/12/2025
United Kingdom
Good little speaker but battery not as expected
Good little speaker with the option to adjust lights and sound from the app. Also like the idea of being able to daisy chain other speakers together to make a bigger speaker. The only downside I found was that the battery life wasn’t as expected and the volume severely drops when the battery is getting low.
This review was made for TAS2000B Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2024-11-25
This review was made for TAS2000B Wireless speaker
Date of Use 2024-11-25
The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.
The IPX5 rating means the speaker is protected against jets of water.