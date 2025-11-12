2 year warranty
TAT1199WT/70
Immerse on the go
Always be in the perfect place to listen with the noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that react to your environment in real time.
Earbuds without ear tips
Pocket-sized charging case
Clear calls
Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.
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