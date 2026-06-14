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2 year warranty

All series

  • Immerse on the go
  • Immerse on the go

2000 seriesTrue wireless headphones

TAT2020BK/70

Immerse on the go

Always be in the perfect place to listen.

See all benefits

Immerse on the go

  • Clear calls

  • Pocket-sized charging case

  • Ergonomic design for comfort

  • Earbuds with ear tips

Solid Bluetooth connection

Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

AI mic for clear call quality

Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

Touch controls. Easy pairing

Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.

Technical Specifications

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