TAT2040BK/70
Immerse on the go
Always be in the perfect place to listen with the noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that react to your environment in real time.See all benefits
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Interchangeable silicone ear tips
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.
Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom design, 13 mm dynamic drivers to bring you an amazing listening experience. The drivers' large power capacity enhances dynamics and bass so you'll never miss a beat.
Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.
Sound
Connectivity
Outer Carton
Convenience
Power
Packaging dimensions
Accessories
Design
Voice assistant
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