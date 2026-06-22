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  • Immerse on the go Immerse on the go Immerse on the go

    2000 series True wireless headphones

    TAT2040BK/70

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Immerse on the go

    Always be in the perfect place to listen with the noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that react to your environment in real time.

    See all benefits

    2000 series True wireless headphones

    Similar products

    See all True Wireless Headphones

    Immerse on the go

    • Small Earbuds with ear tips
    • Pocket-sized charging case
    • Clear calls
    • Ergonomic design for comfort

    Interchangeable silicone ear tips

    Interchangeable silicone ear tips

    AI mic for clear call quality

    Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.

    Touch controls. Easy pairing

    Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.

    Custom 13 mm drivers for lush sound and punchy bass

    Hear your sounds the way they were meant to be heard. These headphones use custom design, 13 mm dynamic drivers to bring you an amazing listening experience. The drivers' large power capacity enhances dynamics and bass so you'll never miss a beat.

    Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying​

    Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Frequency response
      20 - 20 000  Hz
      Speaker diameter
      13  mm
      Sensitivity
      116  dB
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      6.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • HFP
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      GTIN
      1 48 95229 18451 7

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Touch control
      Call management
      Answer / End call
      Type of controls
      Touch

    • Power

      Battery type
      lithium polymer (built-in)
      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      10+17  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Battery capacity(Case)
      230  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      40  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      9.0  cm
      Width
      11.0  cm
      Depth
      3.7  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 18451 0

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable

    • Design

      Color
      White
      Wearing style
      In-ear
      Ear fitting
      In-ear

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      Yes
      Voice assistant activation
      Multi-Function touch
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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