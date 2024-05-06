TAT2139WT/97
Feel the music, not the earbuds
With no ear tips and a super-small charging case, these lightweight earbuds will let you rock your sounds in real comfort wherever you go. Dynamic Bass gives you deeper bass at low volumes, and the touch controls can be customized.See all benefits
If you don't like the feeling of ear tips in your ear canal, these true wireless earbuds are for you! Each earbud sits in your outer ear, and the slender stems keep them secure. With no ear tips going into your ear canal, there's no sensation of pressure even during longer listening sessions.
These true wireless earbuds might be small, but you won't need to turn up the volume to get the best sound out of their 13 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the left earbud, or the Philips Headphones app, and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.
When you're on a call, your voice will come through loud and clear! Two beamforming mics accurately pick up the sound of your voice while a noise reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you. You can take calls via the touch controls on either earbud.
You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 21 hours from the case. If you need a quick boost, pop the earbuds back in the case for just 15 minutes and you'll get an extra hour. It takes 2 hours to recharge the earbuds fully, and the case can be charged via USB-C.
You can use the Philips Headphones app to manage which devices you're connected to or find a missing earbud! You can also allocate the touch controls for play, pause, skip tracks, and volume to the left or right earbud: super-handy if you're using mono mode to listen through just one earbud while the other one charges.
With an IPX4 rating, these true wireless earbuds are fully splash resistant. They won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.
Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.
Music to podcasts, you'll love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large 13 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you're into, you'll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.
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