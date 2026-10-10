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2 year warranty

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New

2000 seriesTrue wireless headphones

TAT2569WT/70

The essential everyday earphones

Always be in the perfect place to listen with the noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that react to your environment in real time.

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The essential everyday earphones

  • Noise Canceling

  • Pocket-sized charging case

  • Clear calls

  • Small buds. Great value

Touch controls. Easy pairing

Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.

Comfy fit and customizable on-ear touch controls

The ear tips rest gently but securely in your ear canal and interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers let you find your perfect fit. Touch controls on the earbuds keep things simple.

Up to 31 hours of play time. Pocket-sized charging case

You get 7 hours of play time from a full charge, and an extra 24.5 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the charging case and they’ll recharge fully in 1.5 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 10 minutes gives you an extra hour, and Mono mode lets you use either earbud while the other one charges. The case can be charged via USB-C.

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