2 year warranty
TAT2769DB/70
Free your ears. Hear it all.
These open-ear wireless headphones let you hear everything that’s going on around you-and your music too.
Open-ear fit
Clear call quality
Whether you're outside with the volume up or inside with the volume down, you'll always hear clear, balanced sound.
Don't let sounds from the world interrupt your listening. These headphones feature an AI microphone to filter out the noise you don't want to hear and ensure clear call quality. Hear each other clearly every time.
Touch controls keep it simple and tones let you know you've activated a function.
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