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  • Made for you Made for you Made for you

    Wireless headphones

    TAUT102BK/00

    Made for you

    Rock your sounds in comfort. These in-ear headphones offer true wireless freedom and a small earphone design that fits securely. You get up to 12 hours play time with the small charging case that slips neatly into pockets and bags.

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    Wireless headphones

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    Made for you

    • 6mm drivers/ closed-back
    • Bluetooth®
    • Black

    Get up to 12 hours play time with the charging case

    You get up to 3 hours play time on a single charge. If you head out with a fully charged case, you get an additional 9 hours over multiple charges. Just pop the headphones back in the case each time they need charging. A full charge takes 2 hours.

    Small earphone design.

    You can rock your sounds in real comfort thanks to the snug-fitting, lightweight design.

    6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Great sound, punchy bass

    The 6 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you great sound and punchy bass. The oval-shaped acoustic tube maximizes passive noise isolation. Mono mode gives you the option to leave one ear free for when you want to stay aware of the world around you.

    Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

    You control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening? One press will take care of that. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you do take a call.

    A double button-press wakes your phone's voice assistant

    Wake your phone's voice assistant with a double button-press. Ask Siri or Google Assistant to set up your next playlist, call or send messages to friends, check the weather, and more.

    Smart pairing. Automatically find your Bluetooth device

    These earphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of their charging case. Once they're paired, the earphones remember the last device they were paired with.

    Three sizes of ear-tip cover-for a perfectly secure fit.

    Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit-creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat.

    Small charging case. Multiple charges in your pocket.

    With their ultra-portable charging case, these headphones won't let you down.

    Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

    No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Speaker diameter
      6mm
      Diaphragm
      PET
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Magnet type
      NdFeB
      Frequency response
      20 - 20 000  Hz

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • HFP
      • AVRCP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      40  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      24  cm
      Gross weight
      2.95  kg
      Height
      24.5  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 10046 3
      Nett weight
      1.272  kg
      Tare weight
      1.678  kg

    • Convenience

      Call Management
      • Answer/End Call
      • Call on Hold
      • Reject Call
      • Switch between 2 calls

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      19  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      11  cm
      Height
      11.5  cm
      Nett weight
      0.159  kg
      Gross weight
      0.32  kg
      Tare weight
      0.161  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 10046 0

    • Power

      Battery type
      Lithium-Ion
      Rechargeable
      Yes
      Music play time
      3+9  hour(s)
      Standby time
      50hr
      Talk time
      2.5hr
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      17  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Both
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      3  cm
      EAN
      48 95229 10046 6
      Gross weight
      0.085  kg
      Nett weight
      0.053  kg
      Tare weight
      0.032  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      2.7  cm
      Width
      5.3  cm
      Depth
      3.57  cm
      Weight
      0.0296  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Ear caps
      3 sizes (S/M/L)
      Charging cable
      Micro USB cable

    • Design

      Color
      Black

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