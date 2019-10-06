2 year warranty
Discontinued
XV1700/01
Shiny, cleaner floors with the power of water
Microfiber pads effectively removes dirt and stains. It is compatible with all of the following Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaners with an aqua function, starting with FC61*, FC64*, FC67*, FC68*, FC69*, XC80*, XC81*, XC83*.
2x Soft Microfiber pads, 2x Normal microfiber pads
Machine washable and easy to attach and remove
Replace every 6 months for optimal cleaning result
The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Partifularly designed to clean delicate surfaces, such as wooden surfaces. Removing dirt and stains effectively and thoroughly
The microfiber material loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt and stains effectively and throroughly.
Replace every 6 months to maintain an optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.
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