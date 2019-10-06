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2 year warranty

All series

  • Shiny, cleaner floors with the power of water
  • Shiny, cleaner floors with the power of water
  • Shiny, cleaner floors with the power of water
  • Shiny, cleaner floors with the power of water
  • Shiny, cleaner floors with the power of water
  • Shiny, cleaner floors with the power of water

Discontinued

Rechargeable Stick AccessoryMicrofiber Pads

XV1700/01

1 award

Shiny, cleaner floors with the power of water

Microfiber pads effectively removes dirt and stains. It is compatible with all of the following Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaners with an aqua function, starting with FC61*, FC64*, FC67*, FC68*, FC69*, XC80*, XC81*, XC83*.

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Microfiber pads for optimal wetness control

Shiny, cleaner floors with the power of water

  • 2x Soft Microfiber pads, 2x Normal microfiber pads

  • Machine washable and easy to attach and remove

  • Replace every 6 months for optimal cleaning result

2 gentle microfiber pads for delicate floors

2 gentle microfiber pads for delicate floors

The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Partifularly designed to clean delicate surfaces, such as wooden surfaces. Removing dirt and stains effectively and thoroughly

2 regular microfiber pads

2 regular microfiber pads

The microfiber material loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt and stains effectively and throroughly.

Replace every 6 months

Replace every 6 months

Replace every 6 months to maintain an optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.

Technical Specifications

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