Rechargeable Stick Accessory

XV1700/01

XV1700/01
  Shiny, cleaner floors with the power of water
    Microfiber pads to effectively remove dirt and stains. Compatible with all Philips cordless stick vacuum cleaners with vacuum & mop system. Replace every 6 months for optimal performance. See all benefits

      Shiny, cleaner floors with the power of water

      Microfiber pads for optimal wetness control

      • Microfiber pads
      2 gentle microfiber pads for delicate floors

      2 gentle microfiber pads for delicate floors

      The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Partifularly designed to clean delicate surfaces, such as wooden surfaces. Removing dirt and stains effectively and thoroughly

      2 regular microfiber pads

      2 regular microfiber pads

      The microfiber material loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt and stains effectively and throroughly.

      Replace every 6 months

      Replace every 6 months

      Replace every 6 months to maintain an optimal cleaning performance of your appliance.

      Washable and reusable pads

      The microfiber pads are machine-washable and easy to attach and remove

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Suitable for
        FC6404, FC6405, FC6407-FC6409, FC6728(/01), FC6729, FC6901-FC6904, FC6908, XC8147, XC8149

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

