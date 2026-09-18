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2 year warranty

All series

Rechargeable Stick Accessory Microfiber Pads

Discontinued

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Rechargeable Stick AccessoryMicrofiber Pads

XV1700/01

Rechargeable Stick Accessory Microfiber Pads

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Microfiber pads effectively removes dirt and stains. It is compatible with all of the following Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaners with an aqua function, starting with FC61*, FC64*, FC67*, FC68*, FC69*, XC80*, XC81*, XC83*. - English

  • PDF file
  • 18 September 2026

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