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2 year warranty
Vacuum Cleaner & Mop accessories
All series
Rechargeable Stick Accessory Microfiber Pads
Discontinued
Support
XV1700/01
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Microfiber pads effectively removes dirt and stains. It is compatible with all of the following Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaners with an aqua function, starting with FC61*, FC64*, FC67*, FC68*, FC69*, XC80*, XC81*, XC83*. - English
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