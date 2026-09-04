My Philips shaver is not working

2 year warranty
If your Philips shaver doesn’t work, doesn’t charge or doesn’t turn on, follow the troubleshooting steps below.
Please follow the steps in the order provided. While some steps may seem obvious, this process eliminates many common issues and helps to narrow down the root cause.
The information on this page applies to the following models: X5006/00 , S1880/00 , S1881/00 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
What is the difference between Shavers Series 5000, 7000 and i9000, and why should I upgrade?
Wet shave, dry shave, foam/gel or shower use: which Philips shaving routine should I choose?
What makes Philips shavers durable and reliable over time?
What warranty, repair and service options are available for Philips shavers?
How do Philips electric shavers compare with manual razors, beard trimmers and other grooming tools?