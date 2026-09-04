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My Philips shaver is not working

If your Philips shaver doesn’t work, doesn’t charge or doesn’t turn on, follow the troubleshooting steps below.

Please follow the steps in the order provided. While some steps may seem obvious, this process eliminates many common issues and helps to narrow down the root cause.

The information on this page applies to the following models: X5006/00 , S1880/00 , S1881/00 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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