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DiamondVision5,000 K daylight-like light

12360DVS2

4.5

| (18) Reviews

Drive with style

Philips DiamondVision halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your car with 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision makes you stand out from the crowd.

See all benefits

5000K ultimate white light

Drive with style

  • Type of lamp: H8

  • 12V, 35W

  • Blue-coated glass

  • Blue-coated glass

  • Number of bulbs: 2

Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

Change both your headlamps simultaneously for more safety

Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance

Cool elegance for your headlights

Philips DiamondVision Vision headlight lamps provide the perfect choice for drivers who want a crisp white look for their headlights. Thanks to the Philips patented coating technology,DiamondVision provide a truly white light for great visibility and style.

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

18

Reviews

2

29/05/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Bright and still road legal !

If you're looking for HALOGEN BULB with some colder colour. This should be your choice as Malaysia JPJ stated maximum colour temperature is 4300K. This is definitely a good product from philips. TQVM.

Pros

Good price, Good quality, Good brightness.

Cons

It might have 500h lifespan.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CrystalVision 12342CVSM Headlight bulb

Date of Use 2020-01-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CrystalVision 12342CVSM Headlight bulb

Date of Use 2020-01-29

28/09/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Gt200 H7

Superb product with excellent performance. The difference is literally night and day, things appear sharper and brighter, clarity is improved in every aspect. Yes they’re not as durable as a lower output bulb, but I believe the sacrifice is definitely worth the performance and safety gained. As the saying goes “ there is no such thing as a free lunch” well rarely

This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance

Date of Use 2025-10-08

This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance

Date of Use 2025-10-08

10/11/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

For now is ok

Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Date of Use 2024-10-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Date of Use 2024-10-10

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Disclaimers

  1. Application varies per bulb type