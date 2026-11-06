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Climate care

Climate care (14)

1 - 12 of 14 results
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  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600

Philips Series 600
Pedestal Fan

ACP620/01
  • Fan airflow 3250 m3/h
  • Quiet at 40 dB(A)
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Head diameter 45 cm
View product
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600

Philips Series 600
Pedestal Fan

ACP610/01
  • Fan airflow 3200 m3/h
  • Quiet at 37 dB(A)
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Head diameter 45 cm
View product
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600

Philips Series 600
Pedestal Fan

ACP620/00
  • Fan airflow 3250 m3/h
  • Quiet at 40 dB(A)
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Head diameter 45 cm
View product
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series

Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC0950/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
  • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 smart sensor
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  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series

Philips PureProtect Quiet 2200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC2220/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 109m2
  • Our quietest purifier(11)
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 420 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
View product
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series

Philips 1000 Series
Pedestal Fan

CX1520/01
  • Fan airflow 3330 m3/h
  • Quiet at 38 db (A)
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Head diameter 45 cm
View product
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series
  • Philips 1000i Series

Philips 1000i Series
Air Purifier for Medium Rooms

AC1715/20
  • Purifies rooms up to 78m²
  • 300 ㎥/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active carbon filter
  • Connected with Air+ app
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  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series
  • Philips 800i Series

Philips 800i Series
Compact Air Purifier

AC0850/20
  • Superior performance
  • Seamless operation
  • Effortless control
  • Connected with Air+ app
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  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series

Philips 600i series
Air purifier

AC0650/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 44 m²
  • Operates at max. 12W
  • 170 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • Connected to the Air+ app
View product
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series

Philips 1000 Series
Pedestal Fans

CX1220/00
  • Fan airflow 3330 m3/h
  • Quiet at 38 dB(A)
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Head diameter 45 cm
View product
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series

Philips PureProtect Lite 700 Series
Air Purifier

AC0720/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 75 m²
  • Our most energy efficient purifier
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 180 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
View product
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series

Philips PureProtect Go 500 Series
Air Purifier

AC0520/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 25 m²
  • Our smallest purifier
  • Filter lifetime of 3 years
  • 60 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
View product
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