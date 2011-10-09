2 year warranty
Discontinued
Experience great TV viewing on your LED monitor
Experience great TV programs with your LED TV monitor. Combined with HDMI input, stereo audio and modern touch controls, the 191TE2L is ready to entertain you!
T-line
18.5" / 47 cm
A television tuner built into a monitor to display television signals as well as computer data.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
loubird
09/10/2011
US
We love this television
We love our television. We have had it for about 3 years now and have only had one problem with it. The sound board was bad and kept making screeching sounds, but luckily it was still under warranty and they simply replaced it. Since then, no problems. We would definitely buy another Philips brand TV.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 191TE2LB LED monitor with Digital TV tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 191TE2LB LED monitor with Digital TV tuner
Grayskye100
29/08/2012
United Kingdom
Overall good purchase
We bought this to combine pc/tv viewing in our converted garage. Overall we are happy with the quality and performance but with a better stand would have given it a 5* rating overall
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221TE2LB LED monitor with Digital TV tuner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221TE2LB LED monitor with Digital TV tuner