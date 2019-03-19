2 year warranty
193V5LHSB2/70
Great LED images in vivid colors
Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Equipped with HDMI, it’s a great choice!
V Line
18.5" / 47 cm
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.
3.4
of 5
8
Reviews
Jordanchen
19/03/2019
Malaysia
Nice product
[Employee of philipsglobal] Long lasting goods,Good quality and i will buy continuous
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 193V5LHSB2 LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 193V5LHSB2 LCD monitor
jenne
08/09/2018
Malaysia
Great product!
This monitor's display is clear and the colour's great too. It's turned on all the time as it's attached to a CCTV and it works really well.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 193V5LHSB2 LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 193V5LHSB2 LCD monitor
rexxarloh89
15/01/2021
Singapore
Used for about 2 year plus and still good.
Used it for about 2 year plus and is still functioning well. Good quality at affordable and reasonable pricing.
Pros
Good quality at affordable and reasonable pricing.
Cons
None for me.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2019-01-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite
Date of Use 2019-01-15