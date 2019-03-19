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LCD monitor

203V5LHSB2/70

3.4

| (8) Reviews

Great LED images in vivid colors

Enjoy vivid LED pictures on this Philips display. Essential features like SmartContrast that ensures rich bright images makes it a great choice!

See all benefits

Great LED images in vivid colors

  • V Line

  • 20 (19.5" / 49.5 cm diag.)

LED technology for vivid colors

White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

HDMI-ready for Full HD entertainment

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

Mercury Free eco-friendly display

Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.4

of 5

8

Reviews

3
2

19/03/2019

Malaysia

Malaysia

Nice product

[Employee of philipsglobal] Long lasting goods,Good quality and i will buy continuous

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 193V5LHSB2 LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 193V5LHSB2 LCD monitor

08/09/2018

Malaysia

Malaysia

Great product!

This monitor's display is clear and the colour's great too. It's turned on all the time as it's attached to a CCTV and it works really well.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 193V5LHSB2 LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 193V5LHSB2 LCD monitor

15/01/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Used for about 2 year plus and still good.

Used it for about 2 year plus and is still functioning well. Good quality at affordable and reasonable pricing.

Pros

Good quality at affordable and reasonable pricing.

Cons

None for me.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Date of Use 2019-01-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 223V5LHSB2 LCD monitor with SmartControl Lite

Date of Use 2019-01-15

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