2 year warranty
Discontinued
221B8LJEB/00
Clear image, efficient performance
Get your best work done with the Philips 22" Full HD monitor. Crisp and vivid Full HD gives you the space and clarity to see your work. Features like height-adjustment, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes.
B Line
22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
4.0
of 5
8
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
fredthegoat
24/05/2023
United Kingdom
Philips employee
wowzers!
[Employee of philipsglobal] such a w product, very cool, i am typing from freds dungeon. send help
Pros
everything
Cons
no rizz
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221B8LJEB LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-04-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 221B8LJEB LCD monitor
Date of Use 2023-04-24
Ylll
18/05/2022
Australia
Excellent value for money
Good value for money, works well, good connection options, and great picture
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 241B8QJEB LCD monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 241B8QJEB LCD monitor
Rajesh
29/05/2017
Malaysia
Good Quality Soundbar with Immersive Sound
The overall experience was great with this bar. HDMI and 4K pass through are cool features and the sound quality is good. Atmos effect is a little soft but considering that its a single bar doing it all for you i would discount it. Bluetooth playback from various music streaming Apps is great. Plays Flac files flawlessly with rich immersive sound. Keep the Bass a little low for crisp music. Overall a good buy for any home who would want to get rid of the clutter and keep the sound system configuration simple.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for B8 SkyQuake soundbar speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for B8 SkyQuake soundbar speaker
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.