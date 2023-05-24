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  • Energy Label Europe E
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Discontinued

LCD monitor

221B8LJEB/00

4

| (8) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

Clear image, efficient performance

Get your best work done with the Philips 22" Full HD monitor. Crisp and vivid Full HD gives you the space and clarity to see your work. Features like height-adjustment, Flicker-free and LowBlue mode make work easy-on-the eyes.

See all benefits

for maximum productivity

Clear image, efficient performance

  • B Line

  • 22 (21.5" / 54.6 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

SmartImage presets for easy optimized image settings

SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors expect a true to life picture.

LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

8

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

2
1

24/05/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips employee

wowzers!

[Employee of philipsglobal] such a w product, very cool, i am typing from freds dungeon. send help

Pros

everything

Cons

no rizz

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221B8LJEB LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-04-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221B8LJEB LCD monitor

Date of Use 2023-04-24

18/05/2022

Australia

Australia

Excellent value for money

Good value for money, works well, good connection options, and great picture

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 241B8QJEB LCD monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 241B8QJEB LCD monitor

29/05/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Good Quality Soundbar with Immersive Sound

The overall experience was great with this bar. HDMI and 4K pass through are cool features and the sound quality is good. Atmos effect is a little soft but considering that its a single bar doing it all for you i would discount it. Bluetooth playback from various music streaming Apps is great. Plays Flac files flawlessly with rich immersive sound. Keep the Bass a little low for crisp music. Overall a good buy for any home who would want to get rid of the clutter and keep the sound system configuration simple.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for B8 SkyQuake soundbar speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for B8 SkyQuake soundbar speaker

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  3. The monitor may look different from feature images.