ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Front Product Photograph
  • Remote Control Photograph
  • Connector Side Drawing
  • Alternative Product Photograph

Discontinued

LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner

221T1SB1/00

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Digital Full HD TV monitor in a stylish package

Experience brilliant multimedia performance with this stylish, glossy and stunning Full HD 1080p display with Digital TV tuner! Combined with HDMI and AV inputs along with powerful sound the 221T1 takes entertainment to a new height!

See all benefits

Digital Full HD TV monitor in a stylish package

  • 55 cm (21.5") w T-line

  • 1920x1080 Full HD

SmartContrast 50000:1 for incredible rich black details

SmartContrast 50000:1 for incredible rich black details

You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

HDMI-ready for top quality, multimedia experience

An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).

Built-in TV tuner for viewing TV programs on your PC monitor

A television tuner built into a monitor to display television signals as well as computer data.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

06/02/2018

US

US

Verified buyer

wonderful television for web use and regular

we love our television. we can watch shows from netflix, amazon prime and many others with ease. The television is very user friendly and requires very little effort even for the elderly. Recommend for anyone.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221T1SB1 LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221T1SB1 LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner

10/10/2011

US

US

best TV I have

I bought this going into college, and after graduating I still use it for my room. It survived the hustle and bustle being packed in the car with everything in there, and my college experience. Awesome picture, 3D sound from TV's speakers, and any input you could possibly need (especially the HDMI for my laptop).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221T1SB1 LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 221T1SB1 LCD Monitor with Digital TV tuner

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.