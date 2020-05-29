2 year warranty
85126SYC1
We care about your safety - guaranteed
Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps automatically come with a 4 year warranty. Simply register your purchase online to extend your warranty by an extra 3 years for free. So you can feel safe for the next 7 years.
Type of lamp: D2R
85 V,35 W
Number of bulbs: 1
Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps offer high levels of quality and safety. From the date of purchase, you will automatically receive a 4 year warranty for free.
Xenon LongerLife lamps have a longer lifetime than any Philips Xenon lamp. To give you total peace of mind, you can get an extra 3 year warranty for free. Simply register at https://www.philips.com/c-cs/xenonwarranty and follow 3 simple steps: 1. First, check that you have bought a genuine Philips product by using the certificate of authenticity sticker located on the product packaging. 2. Once checked, complete your details online and provide proof of purchase. 3. Finally, print and keep your 7 year warranty certificate.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.
4.5
of 5
18
Reviews
29/05/2020
Malaysia
Bright and still road legal !
If you're looking for HALOGEN BULB with some colder colour. This should be your choice as Malaysia JPJ stated maximum colour temperature is 4300K. This is definitely a good product from philips. TQVM.
Pros
Good price, Good quality, Good brightness.
Cons
It might have 500h lifespan.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CrystalVision 12342CVSM Headlight bulb
Date of Use 2020-01-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CrystalVision 12342CVSM Headlight bulb
Date of Use 2020-01-29
Cheerios
28/09/2026
United Kingdom
Gt200 H7
Superb product with excellent performance. The difference is literally night and day, things appear sharper and brighter, clarity is improved in every aspect. Yes they’re not as durable as a lower output bulb, but I believe the sacrifice is definitely worth the performance and safety gained. As the saying goes “ there is no such thing as a free lunch” well rarely
This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance
Date of Use 2025-10-08
This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance
Date of Use 2025-10-08
Joc 1983
10/11/2024
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
For now is ok
Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2024-10-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb
Date of Use 2024-10-10