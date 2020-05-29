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2 year warranty

All series

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  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph
  • Emotional Benefit Photograph

Xenon LongerLifeXenon warranty

85126SYC1

4.5

| (18) Reviews

We care about your safety - guaranteed

Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps automatically come with a 4 year warranty. Simply register your purchase online to extend your warranty by an extra 3 years for free. So you can feel safe for the next 7 years.

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Extend your 4 year warranty to 7 in 3 easy steps

We care about your safety - guaranteed

  • Type of lamp: D2R

  • 85 V,35 W

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Xenon LongerLife lamps come with a 4 year warranty for free.

Xenon LongerLife lamps come with a 4 year warranty for free.

Philips LongerLife Xenon lamps offer high levels of quality and safety. From the date of purchase, you will automatically receive a 4 year warranty for free.

Simply register online to extend your warranty

Simply register online to extend your warranty

Xenon LongerLife lamps have a longer lifetime than any Philips Xenon lamp. To give you total peace of mind, you can get an extra 3 year warranty for free. Simply register at https://www.philips.com/c-cs/xenonwarranty and follow 3 simple steps: 1. First, check that you have bought a genuine Philips product by using the certificate of authenticity sticker located on the product packaging. 2. Once checked, complete your details online and provide proof of purchase. 3. Finally, print and keep your 7 year warranty certificate.

Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

18

Reviews

2

29/05/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Bright and still road legal !

If you're looking for HALOGEN BULB with some colder colour. This should be your choice as Malaysia JPJ stated maximum colour temperature is 4300K. This is definitely a good product from philips. TQVM.

Pros

Good price, Good quality, Good brightness.

Cons

It might have 500h lifespan.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CrystalVision 12342CVSM Headlight bulb

Date of Use 2020-01-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CrystalVision 12342CVSM Headlight bulb

Date of Use 2020-01-29

28/09/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Gt200 H7

Superb product with excellent performance. The difference is literally night and day, things appear sharper and brighter, clarity is improved in every aspect. Yes they’re not as durable as a lower output bulb, but I believe the sacrifice is definitely worth the performance and safety gained. As the saying goes “ there is no such thing as a free lunch” well rarely

This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance

Date of Use 2025-10-08

This review was made for RacingVision GT200 12972RGTS2 High performance

Date of Use 2025-10-08

10/11/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

For now is ok

Овој продукт за почеток е во ред, ќе Видиме за понатака дали ќе ги исполни мојте очекувања и гаранција.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Date of Use 2024-10-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Vision 42403VIC1 Xenon car headlight bulb

Date of Use 2024-10-10

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