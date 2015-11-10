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Xenon StandardHeadlight bulb

85415C1

3.5

| (2) Reviews

Feel safe, drive safe

Philips Xenon Standard is for replacement of the burned-out lamp. It is of the same quality and performance as the original equipped bulb

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Original quality

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: D1S

  • 85 V,35 W

  • Standard

  • Number of bulbs: 1

Xenon Standard is the original quality replacement option

Xenon Standard is the original quality replacement option

Philips Xenon Standard offers the original quality light performance of a new car. The quality of the bulb is endorsed by all major car manufacturers.

Powerful light from Xenon HID bulb offers maximum safety

Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs

Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers.

For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles - Philips is the inventor of Xenon HID technology. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
1

10/11/2015

US

US

Excellent HID quality.

This is a great HID product that is made in Germany. Had them installed by professional BMW personal. The lights looked fabulous right from the start, even the mechanic was impressed with the colour of the lights. I went for a long highway drive the same night to test them out. Wow! These Xenons sure made night into day. Very happy with the performance. I am ready to safely drive to Florida now.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Standard 85415C1 Automotive Headlight

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Xenon Standard 85415C1 Automotive Headlight

07/04/2021

US

US

Headlight bulb

I had one headlight that went out on my 2008 Cadillac Escalade. I bought 2 new headlights to replace both since that's what's recommended. One of them has gone out after 4 months I have been trying to call or email Phillips to get it warrantied and have had o luck what so ever.

Pros

They worked fine.

Cons

One only lasted 4 months and it went out.

This review was made for Xenon Standard 85415C1 Automotive Headlight

Date of Use 2020-12-07

This review was made for Xenon Standard 85415C1 Automotive Headlight

Date of Use 2020-12-07

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to standard halogen bulbs