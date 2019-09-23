2 year warranty
Refurbished
AC2729/10R1
Breathe the difference
Philips 2-in-1 purifier cleans rooms up to 85 m² and quickly humidifies the air at a rate of 500 ml/h. With app control and sensors, it scans the air and automatically adjusts to humidify and clean the air of allergens and pollutants.
This product is refurbished and has been tested by our team. Learn more
Purifies rooms up to 65 m²
330 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
500 ml/h humidification rate
Connected with CleanHome+ app
The key performance indicator of a purifier is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): the clean airflow generated in 1 hour. The higher CADR, the faster the cleaning. The dirtier the room, the higher the CADR must be. This purifier has a CADR of 250 m3/h (1) and it can effectively purify a whole room of up to 65 m2 (2).
3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria (4), pollen, dust, pet dander, gas and other pollutants.
Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (5).
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5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Jordiman
23/09/2019
United Kingdom
Very satisfied by this purifier! Very quite and effective!
Excellent product! Very quite and effective! Have it on a good price.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000i Series AC2729/50 Air Purifier and Humidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000i Series AC2729/50 Air Purifier and Humidifier
CADR: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2015
In a room of 20m²: It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 250m³/h by the room size of 48m³ (assuming the room is 20m² in floor area and 2.4m in height).
Humidification rate: Tested by GB/T 23332 in Philips internal climate chamber, 2017. Chamber size 25m², initial temperature of 20±2°C and relative humidity of 30±3%RH.
Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
Prevent spreading white dust or wet spots: Independent third-party test Determination of deposition of minerals from liquid droplets on furniture, according to DIN 44973, IUTA e.V. To determine mineral deposits onto furniture from airborne liquid droplets over a period of 3 hours.
Professional grade sensor: Benchmark with Grim sensor and comparison with industry infra-red sensor.
Reduce bacteria: Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria
Room size: Calculated according to GB/T18801-2015.
Airborne bacteria concentration in a room depends on many factors such as air exchange, room size and configuration.
Results are based on the release of the bacterium Staphylococcus albus from the appliance. Sterilized water spiked with said bacterium was used in the water tanks during the tests. (Filters -if available- were removed from appliances).
Tested on the filter media with NaCl aerosol, classified at 3nm according to DIN71460-1, in 2017 by third party test lab.
Tested on the filter media with 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s airflow, in 2017 by third party test lab.