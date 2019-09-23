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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
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  • Front Product Photo Philips Series 2000i 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier AC2729/10
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Series 2000i 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Philips_AC2729_2in1_AirPurifier_Humidifier_Combi_Se
  • Front Product Photo Philips Series 2000i 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier AC2729/10
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Series 2000 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Series 2000i 2-in-1 air purifier and humidifier

Refurbished

2000i SeriesAir Purifier and Humidifier

AC2729/10R1

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Breathe the difference

Philips 2-in-1 purifier cleans rooms up to 85 m² and quickly humidifies the air at a rate of 500 ml/h. With app control and sensors, it scans the air and automatically adjusts to humidify and clean the air of allergens and pollutants.

See all benefits

This product is refurbished and has been tested by our team. Learn more

Removes 99.97% of particles down to 0.003 microns

Breathe the difference

  • Purifies rooms up to 65 m²

  • 330 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)

  • 500 ml/h humidification rate

  • Connected with CleanHome+ app

Up to 250 m3/h CADR: Purifiers rooms up to 65 m2

Up to 250 m3/h CADR: Purifiers rooms up to 65 m2

The key performance indicator of a purifier is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): the clean airflow generated in 1 hour. The higher CADR, the faster the cleaning. The dirtier the room, the higher the CADR must be. This purifier has a CADR of 250 m3/h (1) and it can effectively purify a whole room of up to 65 m2 (2).

HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns (3

HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns (3

3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria (4), pollen, dust, pet dander, gas and other pollutants.

Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (5).

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

23/09/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very satisfied by this purifier! Very quite and effective!

Excellent product! Very quite and effective! Have it on a good price.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000i Series AC2729/50 Air Purifier and Humidifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 2000i Series AC2729/50 Air Purifier and Humidifier

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Disclaimers

  1. CADR: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2015

  2. In a room of 20m²: It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 250m³/h by the room size of 48m³ (assuming the room is 20m² in floor area and 2.4m in height).

  3. Humidification rate: Tested by GB/T 23332 in Philips internal climate chamber, 2017. Chamber size 25m², initial temperature of 20±2°C and relative humidity of 30±3%RH.

  4. Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).

  5. Prevent spreading white dust or wet spots: Independent third-party test Determination of deposition of minerals from liquid droplets on furniture, according to DIN 44973, IUTA e.V. To determine mineral deposits onto furniture from airborne liquid droplets over a period of 3 hours.

  6. Professional grade sensor: Benchmark with Grim sensor and comparison with industry infra-red sensor.

  7. Reduce bacteria: Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria

  8. Room size: Calculated according to GB/T18801-2015.

  9. Airborne bacteria concentration in a room depends on many factors such as air exchange, room size and configuration.

  10. Results are based on the release of the bacterium Staphylococcus albus from the appliance. Sterilized water spiked with said bacterium was used in the water tanks during the tests. (Filters -if available- were removed from appliances).

  11. Tested on the filter media with NaCl aerosol, classified at 3nm according to DIN71460-1, in 2017 by third party test lab.

  12. Tested on the filter media with 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s airflow, in 2017 by third party test lab.