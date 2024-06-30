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PhilipsWater dispenser

ADD4949BK/70

Cold and hot water made easy

This bottled water dispenser provides hot and cold water on demand, at a press of the button. Dual heating powers for you to easily swift between fast boiling mode and energy saving mode. No more heavy lifting with bottom loading design.

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Cold and hot water made easy

  • Bottom loading

  • Hot & cold water

  • Dual heating powers

Child lock to prevent hot water burns

Child lock for hot water keeps children safe from accidental hot water burns.

Dual heating powers for your selection

Dual powers for your selection - 350W high power for fast boil, and 170W low power to save energy.

Z-shape 304 stainless steel water pipe

The 304 stainless steel water pipe is anti-rust, and the Z-shape helps to reach the bottom of the bottle so that there's no remaining water.

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