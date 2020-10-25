2 year warranty
ADD4966/70
Bottled water redefined
With Micro P-Clean filtration system, this bottled water dispenser reduces up to 99% microplastics to ensure the cleanness of water.
Bottom loading
Hot, cold and ambient water
Micro P-Clean filtration
Child lock for hot water keeps children safe from accidental hot water burns.
Compressor cooling produces cool water more efficienty and faster, compared to conventional thermoelectric cooling.
Dual powers for your selection - 350W high power for fast boil, and 170W low power to save energy.
Reviews
Tested by SGS under laboratory conditions.
Tested by internal laboratory. Assuming water consumption of 10L per day.