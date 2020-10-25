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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

Dispenser

ADD4966/70

Bottled water redefined

With Micro P-Clean filtration system, this bottled water dispenser reduces up to 99% microplastics to ensure the cleanness of water.

See all benefits

Micro P-Clean filter reduces 99% microplastics*

Bottled water redefined

  • Bottom loading

  • Hot, cold and ambient water

  • Micro P-Clean filtration

Child lock to prevent hot water burns

Child lock for hot water keeps children safe from accidental hot water burns.

Compressor cools water efficiently

Compressor cooling produces cool water more efficienty and faster, compared to conventional thermoelectric cooling.

Dual heating powers for your selection

Dual powers for your selection - 350W high power for fast boil, and 170W low power to save energy.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by SGS under laboratory conditions.

  2. Tested by internal laboratory. Assuming water consumption of 10L per day.