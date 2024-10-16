2 year warranty
ADD4973BKAK/70
Bottled water redefined
Enjoy cleaner, healthier water with up to 99% microplastic reduction.* Additionally, it replenishes essential minerals, for improved taste and potential health benefits. It also filters your water up to a mildly alkaline level of 8.5+.**
Micro X-Clean Alkaline filter
Bottom Loading
Hot, cold and ambient water
pH 8.5+**
Enjoy cleaner, healthier water with up to 99% microplastic reduction.* Additionally, it replenishes essential minerals, such as Ca2+, Mg2+, K+, and Na+, for improved taste and potential health benefits. For a more balanced and refreshing experience, it also filters your water up to a mildly alkaline level of 8.5+.**
Compressor cooling produces chilled water faster and more efficiently compared to conventional thermoelectric cooling.
Dual power as needed - 350W high power for quick boiling, and 170W low power for energy saving.
Reviews
Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.
Tested by SGS based on laboratory condition with purified RO water with pH level of 6.5+. The use of different water sources may affect the final pH level by as much as +/-1.0 and therefore may not reach a pH level of 8.5+ in some circumstances.(SGS is an independent and credible testing, inspection and certification company that headquartered in Swiss)
Tested by internal laboratory. Assuming water consumption of 10L per day.