ProductsSupport
en/id

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

PhilipsWater dispenser

ADD4973BKAK/70

Bottled water redefined

Enjoy cleaner, healthier water with up to 99% microplastic reduction.* Additionally, it replenishes essential minerals, for improved taste and potential health benefits. It also filters your water up to a mildly alkaline level of 8.5+.**

See all benefits

With Micro X-Clean Alkaline filter

Bottled water redefined

  • Micro X-Clean Alkaline filter

  • Bottom Loading

  • Hot, cold and ambient water

  • pH 8.5+**

Micro-X clean Alkaline filter

Enjoy cleaner, healthier water with up to 99% microplastic reduction.* Additionally, it replenishes essential minerals, such as Ca2+, Mg2+, K+, and Na+, for improved taste and potential health benefits. For a more balanced and refreshing experience, it also filters your water up to a mildly alkaline level of 8.5+.**

Compressor cools water efficiently

Compressor cooling produces chilled water faster and more efficiently compared to conventional thermoelectric cooling.

Dual heating power as required

Dual power as needed - 350W high power for quick boiling, and 170W low power for energy saving.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.

  2. Tested by SGS based on laboratory condition with purified RO water with pH level of 6.5+. The use of different water sources may affect the final pH level by as much as +/-1.0 and therefore may not reach a pH level of 8.5+ in some circumstances.(SGS is an independent and credible testing, inspection and certification company that headquartered in Swiss)

  3. Tested by internal laboratory. Assuming water consumption of 10L per day.