2 year warranty
ADD4973DGAC/70
Bottled water redefined
Enjoy cleaner, healthier water with up to 99% microplastic and Bisphenol-A reduction*
Micro X-Clean Anti-BPA filter
Bottom Loading
Hot, cold and ambient water
Enjoy cleaner, healthier water with up to 99% microplastic and Bisphenol-A reduction*
Compressor cooling produces chilled water faster and more efficiently compared to conventional thermoelectric cooling.
Dual power as needed - 350W high power for quick boiling, and 170W low power for energy saving.
Reviews
Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.
Tested by internal laboratory. Assuming water consumption of 10L per day.