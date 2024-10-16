2 year warranty
ADD4981GYAC/70
Elevate your experience with advanced touch screen
Consisting of a natural coconut-shell activated carbon filter with precision down to 1μm, our water dispenser is tested to effectively reduce 99% BPA and micro-plastics, commonly found in recycling plastic bottles.
Micro X-Clean Anti-BPA Filter
True Ambient
Two ECO Modes
Night Light
Enjoy cleaner, healthier water with up to 99% microplastic and Bisphenol-A reduction*
Compression refrigeration system cools water down to 5℃ 1.1L large hot tank & only takes 7.5s to fill a cup of water ( 150ml)
Dual power as needed - 350W high power for quick boiling, and 170W low power for energy saving.
Reviews
Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.
Tested by internal laboratory. Assuming water consumption of 10L per day.