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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

PhilipsWater dispenser

ADD4981GYAC/70

Elevate your experience with advanced touch screen

Consisting of a natural coconut-shell activated carbon filter with precision down to 1μm, our water dispenser is tested to effectively reduce 99% BPA and micro-plastics, commonly found in recycling plastic bottles.

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Micro X-Clean Anti-BPA Technology

Elevate your experience with advanced touch screen

  • Micro X-Clean Anti-BPA Filter

  • True Ambient

  • Two ECO Modes

  • Night Light

Micro-X clean Anti-BPA filter

Enjoy cleaner, healthier water with up to 99% microplastic and Bisphenol-A reduction*

High Performance

Compression refrigeration system cools water down to 5℃ 1.1L large hot tank & only takes 7.5s to fill a cup of water ( 150ml)

Dual heating power as required

Dual power as needed - 350W high power for quick boiling, and 170W low power for energy saving.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.

  2. Tested by internal laboratory. Assuming water consumption of 10L per day.