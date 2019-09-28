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Discontinued

Bathroom radio

AE2330/00

3.5

| (15) Reviews

Make a splash in your shower

Add some music to your shower with the Philips AE2330/00 bathroom radio. Splash proof design allows for all-round bathroom usage. The detachable strap makes hanging in the shower quick and easy.

See all benefits

with this bathroom radio

Make a splash in your shower

  • FM/MW, Digital tuning

  • Splash-proof

  • Clock

  • Battery operated

Adjustable timer turns radio off at a preset time

The radio's playing time can easily be controlled by setting the preferred number of minutes on the digital timer. It automatically counts down the time and turns off the radio at the end of the session.

Anti-slip and easy-grip design

The radio's special design fits the natural curve of human hands, and its matt texture on two sides ensures you can grab it with wet hands. The bottom of the radio is rubberized so you can press the buttons easily without worrying about it slipping.

Battery operation for portable use

The Philips clock radio operates on two AA batteries for optimum portability and positioning.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

15

Reviews

3
2

28/09/2019

New Zealand

New Zealand

A great little radio

I have had one of these radios in my shower for many years, so long I can't actually remember when I bought my first one. I work as a cleaner and bought a second one to carry around with me while I work. I use rechargeable batteries and they need to be recharged about once a month, because I use it for long periods of time. My only gripe is that there's a long aerial wire on the bottom and it's forever getting stuck in things and this time I ripped it right out and the sound isn't quite so good. I'm looking to buy another one which is why I'm sitting on this page now but it looks as though it's no longer available ;-(

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

14/12/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips Bathroom radio AE2330

Perfect bathroom radio,ease of use,reception excellent,absolutely no faults,perfect product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Just the job !

A beautifully designed product, good build quality with excellent clear sound. Can be heard over the sound of the shower which is key for a product such as this. Nice compact size so fairly unobtrusive and takes us very little space in the bathroom window where it resides. The only minus for me is that when the radio is on the clock is not displayed, the frequency of the radio is instead. Overall an excellent product I would recommend to others.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AE2330 Bathroom radio

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