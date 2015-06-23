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Discontinued

Digital tuning clock radio

AJ3650/12

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Projection anywhere, anytime

The Philips clock radio features an ultra bright projection by day and gentle dim light by night, displaying time, date and animations clearly - anywhere. Its smart temperature sensors also display indoor and outdoor temperatures - anytime.

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with ultra bright projection

Projection anywhere, anytime

  • Ultra bright time projection

Projects time, date, temperature and animations

0

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

Dual alarm to wake you and your partner at different times

The Philips audio system comes with two alarm times. Set one alarm time to wake you up and the other time to wake up your partner.

Preloaded relaxation music lets you fall asleep peacefully

Preloaded relaxation music lets you fall asleep peacefully

Relax or fall asleep to peaceful sounds. The Philips Clock radio is preloaded with a number of relaxation music pieces. Simply choose from rain showers, ocean waves, spa music and more, to enjoy in relaxed comfort.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

23/06/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Best ever projection clock, of all models that have come out

This model from Philips, AJ3650 projection clock is the best projection clock I have seen around but unfortunately this is not available anywhere now and not sure why Philips kills such nice products (I remembered their older HQ-81xx series to be the best but now the latest models are awful). This clock projection is very nice, aptly bright with cool font, displays indoor and outdoor temp, projection can be adjusted anywhere 360 deg around to the ceiling or side walls. Wanted to buy one more but can never find out, Philps please bring it back and do not kill such nice products or let me know where I can buy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3650 Digital tuning clock radio

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AJ3650 Digital tuning clock radio

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