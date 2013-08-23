2 year warranty
Discontinued
AJL308/98
Wake up with the photo of your beloved ones
Why not add meaning to your daily routine with a beloved photo, favorite song or video by your side? The AJL308 Clock Radio with 7” color display and handy USB/SD card slot can help you start your day right.
To read the content on the LCD display clearly, the Philips Clock radio has a large display viewing area to make reading of the time and alarm easy, even from a distance. It is ideal for the elderly or the visually restricted.
Many of alarm clocks feature a variety of alarm choices. What is special about this Philips Clock radio is that it awakens you to nature sounds, radio or the traditional alarm buzzer. No matter what your alarm clock needs, whether it's a stress free awakening with natural sounds or your favorite music, this clock radio has it all.
Relax or fall asleep to peaceful sounds. The Philips Clock radio is preloaded with a number of relaxation music pieces. Simply choose from rain showers, ocean waves, spa music and more, to enjoy in relaxed comfort.
2.6
of 5
5
Reviews
Kums
23/08/2013
Malaysia
Good product
This product is really good except that the clock runs slow on a daily basis and needs to be reset every 2 to 3 days.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJL308 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJL308 Clock Radio
SuperDav
10/10/2011
US
Works good, and no contacts on charger is a plus
This device really helps improve keeping your teeth clean. It has been very dependable.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJL308 Clock Radio
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AJL308 Clock Radio
MMWW
15/11/2017
US
Bright & quirky, did not last
Loved the package of features included in this item, but they did not work as expected. It was very bright for an alarm clock, even on dim. Had to cover it to be able to sleep, which rather defeats the purpose of a clock. It quit working for no obvious reason. It will power on, and recognize when a USB drive has been plugged in (not an SD card, however). After that, nothing else works, can see only the Source tab, and it will not let me navigate to any other screen or function. Would love to know if there is a reset button, but that information is not mentioned in the product manual.
This review was made for AJL308 Clock Radio
This review was made for AJL308 Clock Radio