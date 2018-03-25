2 year warranty
Discontinued
AS111/98
Free your music and charge your Android phone
Get great sound as this docking speaker plays and charges your Android phone, and auto-synchronizes its clock with your device. Songbird comes packaged so you can sync music between your phone and PC, and a free app for even more functions.
for Android
The free Philips DockStudio app brings a myriad of unique features to your docking speakers. You can listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide, browse your music collection and share what you are listening to with friends via Facebook, or photos of the artist on Flickr. The app comes with Songbird music function, so you can discover, play and sync media seamlessly between PC and Android powered devices. In Clock mode, the app lets you set multiple customized music alarms and gives updated weather reports. Completely free, the app can be downloaded from Google play.
3.1
of 5
23
Reviews
Mike787
25/03/2018
US
Excellent Sound Quality
I bought this for the clock. However it turned out to be much more than a standard clock. The sound quality is great for background music at parties and get togethers.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
MountainRunner
20/11/2013
US
Excellent quality android dock
Finally a full featured dock that fits a samsung S3 with a case-mate on. Thanks to the fully adjustable usb stand, one handed docking is possible, and the fast rate charger does the job in an hour. I do not use the Dockstudio app since it is still currently buggy, but the clock can be manually set and the bluetooth links just fine once the AS111 is located. The fidelity is very smooth with decent bass and reaches room filling volume easily without distortion. This was my main concern, and the AS111 performs better than I hoped. The nightlight is useful to have, but illumination of top controls, or at least tactile locators for them would have been even better.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
RubberDucky
16/04/2013
US
Verified buyer
Nicely done 'Droid alarm
In attempting to finally move totally away from the "other device", I needed a bedside device that would function as an alarm clock as well as a reasonable set of speakers. The AS111 fits the bill perfectly. Once the DockStudio software is loaded, it's plug and play. the Bluetooth connection is automatic and media audio is routed through the speakers. Songbird software is included if you need to stream from another device, but I don't use it. On balance, this is an excellent solution for the price. Sound quality is quite good, and volume is more than adequate for bedroom use. The final item is the micro-USB connector. A bit of adjustment and it will fit any phone that I can think of, a nice touch and solid design.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AS111 docking speaker with Bluetooth®