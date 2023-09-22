2 year warranty
AWH1132/70
Warm and cozy bathing
With 500W Heat-Express technology, Philips electric water heater reduces waiting time which can be heated quickly. Meanwhile, it use enamel inner tank with Magnesium anode to prevent corrosion, durable and safe.
30L, Storage
500W
Single heating element
Mechanical control
SPCC inner tank with electrostatic enamel coating and magnesium anode can stabilize heating and insulation performance and great corrosion resistance for longer using life.
Through the 500W 310S stainless steel heating element heating, the heater can reduce your waiting time for a cozy bathing. Anti-corrosion, anti-scale, anti-oxidation in high temperature, high heat transfer efficiency and durable.
Waterproof construction design, passed IPX4 waterproof test. It can be installed in the bathroom
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