2 year warranty
AWH1604/70
Warm and cozy bathing
With 200W Heat-Express technology, Philips electric water heater reduces waiting time which can be heated quickly. Meanwhile, it use enamel inner tank with Magnesium anode to prevent corrosion, durable and safe.
10L, Storage
200W
Single heating element
Mechanical control
Through the 200W 310S stainless steel heating element heating, the heater can reduce your waiting time for a cozy bathing. Anti-corrosion, anti-scale, anti-oxidation in high temperature, high heat transfer efficiency and durable.
SPCC inner tank with electrostatic enamel coating and magnesium anode can stabilize heating and insulation performance and great corrosion resistance for longer using life.
Waterproof construction design, passed IPX4 waterproof test. It can be installed in the bathroom
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