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AquaShieldElectric water heater

AWH1604/70

Warm and cozy bathing

With 200W Heat-Express technology, Philips electric water heater reduces waiting time which can be heated quickly. Meanwhile, it use enamel inner tank with Magnesium anode to prevent corrosion, durable and safe.

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SafeShield all-around protection

Warm and cozy bathing

  • 10L, Storage

  • 200W

  • Single heating element

  • Mechanical control

High Efficiency Heating System reduces your waiting time

Through the 200W 310S stainless steel heating element heating, the heater can reduce your waiting time for a cozy bathing. Anti-corrosion, anti-scale, anti-oxidation in high temperature, high heat transfer efficiency and durable.

Enamel tank with magnesium anode for better protection

SPCC inner tank with electrostatic enamel coating and magnesium anode can stabilize heating and insulation performance and great corrosion resistance for longer using life.

IPX4 waterproof

Waterproof construction design, passed IPX4 waterproof test. It can be installed in the bathroom

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