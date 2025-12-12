2 year warranty
AWH1630/70
Continuous temperature control system
FlowGuide technology ensures higher heating efficiency,high-Quality Components for durable life. Meanwhile, SafeShield system ensures all-around protection for you.
10L, Storage
150W
Single heating element
Mechanical control
Magnesium anode rod
The thick polyurethane insulation layer slows down the heat loss in the tank, and as such reduces the energy consumption caused by unnecessary repetitive heating.
Supported by our FlowGuide,the utilization of hot water is greatly enhanced,allowing up to 20% more hot water availability for your extended eniovment.
Six-level safety protection including high-temperature protection, dry burning protection and IPX4 waterproof provides a safer use.
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