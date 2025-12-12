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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

AquaShieldElectric storage water heater

AWH1631/70

Continuous temperature control system

FlowGuide technology ensures higher heating efficiency,high-Quality Components for durable life. Meanwhile, SafeShield system ensures all-around protection for you.

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High-Performance Magnesium Anode Rod

Continuous temperature control system

  • 15L, Storage

  • 200W

  • Single heating element

  • Mechanical control

  • Magnesium anode rod

Long-lasting heat preservation

The thick polyurethane insulation layer slows down the heat loss in the tank, and as such reduces the energy consumption caused by unnecessary repetitive heating.

Flowguide technology

Supported by our FlowGuide,the utilization of hot water is greatly enhanced,allowing up to 20% more hot water availability for your extended eniovment.

Six-level safety protection system ensures safe operation

Six-level safety protection including high-temperature protection, dry burning protection and IPX4 waterproof provides a safer use.

Technical Specifications

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