2 year warranty
Enjoy music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The sleek and portable AZ127 lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
CD
cassette
The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.
0
The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.
4.7
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
delboy 1214
17/04/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
great CD and Music Cassette Player
it was really great for me to buy this CD and Cassette Player, and use it a lot. it plays all the cds, and music cassettes very well, and the sound quality is great,its very easy to use,both on mains electricity, and on batteries,and the radio is also great to listen to as well.
Pros
works very well
Cons
nothing to report
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-04-17
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2020-04-17
recrec
13/11/2017
Australia
CD + Cassette A Huge Plus!
Just started using, several months later...major reason for purchase: The Cassette Player... since retro has made a comeback, (plus I do not need to convert my Cassettes to Digital) Re: Turntables, keep it up Philips, 'CHOICE' is everything...and Older Folk do matter...too!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Eel76
03/06/2017
Australia
Verified buyer
This product is just what I wanted.
I was dismayed when my old cassette player died - mind you it was about 30 years old. However, I was overjoyed to find that Philips still produced one. Hotfooted it to the store and the salesman didn't even have to do a hard sell. Brought it home and was thrilled at the sound quality. For such a small machine the sound is clear and brilliant. The radio tuning is easy and all buttons/tuning etc very good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ127 CD Soundmachine