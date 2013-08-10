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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

CD Soundmachine

AZ1837/73

4

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy your music wherever you go

Handy lifestyle design, enjoy music from different sources like USB Direct, MP3-CD, radio.

See all benefits

Enjoy your music wherever you go

  • Lifestyle design

  • USB

MP3 Link for portable music playback

MP3 Link for portable music playback

The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Play MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW

Audio compression technology allows large digital music files to be reduced up to 10 times in size without radically degrading their audio quality. MP3 or WMA are two of the compression formats that let you enjoy a world of digital music on your Philips player. Download MP3 or WMA songs from authorized music sites on the Internet or create your own MP3 or WMA music files by ripping your audio CDs and transferring them onto your player.

20-track CD programmable

The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

10/08/2013

Australia

Australia

Feature rich and easy to use. Sound output and Build Quality are Average.

I went for this product because it had a lot of features and is easy to use. Also, very light in Weight. It can plays music from both CD and USB memory stick. It has a Mp3 link (Audio In) and I use it as a external amplifier for my laptop. It also has FM and MW Radio which I like as I listen to a lot of talk shows on the MW. Philips did a good thing by providing all these features. Sound output is average but server the purpose of a portable music system. Philips could have provided more sound, better speakers and equaliser. Also the radio is pretty basic.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1837 CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ1837 CD Soundmachine

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