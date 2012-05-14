2 year warranty
Discontinued
Enjoy your music wherever you go
Enjoy music on the go. Stylish, portable and designed for ease of use, this Philips CD soundmachine's cool simplicity lets you enjoy your music wherever you are. Let great style and great sound bring the groove to your every move
Black/white
The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.
Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
The MP3 link connectivity allows direct playback of MP3 content from portable media players. Besides the benefit of enjoying your favorite music in the superior sound quality delivered by the audio system, the MP3 link is also extremely convenient as all you have to do is to plug your portable MP3 player to the audio system.
3.7
of 5
27
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Keng_YewTham
14/05/2012
Singapore
GREAT SOUND FOR THE PRICE RANGE.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ202 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ202 CD Soundmachine
ZhiYanLi
06/03/2012
Singapore
Good sound system and can place it anywhere in the house even areas without electric plug as it can run on batteries!=)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ202 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ202 CD Soundmachine
huinilim
18/11/2011
Singapore
Works well
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ202 CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ202 CD Soundmachine