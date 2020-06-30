2 year warranty
Enjoy your music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
Blue
3W
Digital tuning
Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Buses
30/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Brilliant
Because of the Phillips name and the quality and the size of the unit
Pros
Great reception
Cons
Nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215S CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2019-05-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215S CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2019-05-30
Benjimax
21/08/2018
United Kingdom
Cool little system for kids
Cheap and cheerful system, perfect for a young kid's bedroom. It's sturdy, simple to use and light. My 4 year old loves it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215R CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215R CD Soundmachine
ROBBY77
21/01/2018
United Kingdom
GOOD SOUND
A GOOD SOUND FROM A GOOD MAKE BEEN LOOKING FOR A CASSETTE PLAYER FOR A WHILE. THIS ONE IS JUST THE JOB
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215R CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215R CD Soundmachine