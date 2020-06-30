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CD Soundmachine

AZ215N/12

4.5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Enjoy your music wherever you go

You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

See all benefits

Enjoy your music wherever you go

  • Blue

  • 3W

  • Digital tuning

FM stereo tuner

20 preset tuning stations

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
2
1

30/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Brilliant

Because of the Phillips name and the quality and the size of the unit

Pros

Great reception

Cons

Nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ215S CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2019-05-30

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ215S CD Soundmachine

Date of Use 2019-05-30

21/08/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Cool little system for kids

Cheap and cheerful system, perfect for a young kid's bedroom. It's sturdy, simple to use and light. My 4 year old loves it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ215R CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ215R CD Soundmachine

21/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

GOOD SOUND

A GOOD SOUND FROM A GOOD MAKE BEEN LOOKING FOR A CASSETTE PLAYER FOR A WHILE. THIS ONE IS JUST THE JOB

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ215R CD Soundmachine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for AZ215R CD Soundmachine

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