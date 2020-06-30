2 year warranty
Enjoy your music wherever you go
You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.
Silver
3W
Digital tuning
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.
The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.
4.5
of 5
4
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Buses
30/06/2020
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Brilliant
Because of the Phillips name and the quality and the size of the unit
Pros
Great reception
Cons
Nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215S CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2019-05-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215S CD Soundmachine
Date of Use 2019-05-30
Benjimax
21/08/2018
United Kingdom
Cool little system for kids
Cheap and cheerful system, perfect for a young kid's bedroom. It's sturdy, simple to use and light. My 4 year old loves it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215R CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215R CD Soundmachine
ROBBY77
21/01/2018
United Kingdom
GOOD SOUND
A GOOD SOUND FROM A GOOD MAKE BEEN LOOKING FOR A CASSETTE PLAYER FOR A WHILE. THIS ONE IS JUST THE JOB
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215R CD Soundmachine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AZ215R CD Soundmachine